KPD: 5 arrested in Knoxville drug bust

KPD special teams and Organized Crime Unit investigators executed the warrant at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Top row: James Helsel, Zackery Lively Bottom row: James Nelson, Lisa Williford
Top row: James Helsel, Zackery Lively Bottom row: James Nelson, Lisa Williford(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were arrested and charged for maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes after officers conducted a search warrant at a house in Knoxville Tuesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

On Feb. 15, a search warrant was conducted at a home in the 5500 block of Dandyline Drive after a “lengthy” Organized Crime Unit investigation, initially launched in response to numerous reports from surrounding residents. The reports stated that possible drug activity and multiple drug overdoses had occurred at the home, a news release stated.

Following the influx of reports, the search warrant was obtained due to the belief that the home was being used as a platform for the use and distribution of controlled substances.

KPD special teams and Organized Crime Unit investigators executed the warrant at 12:50 p.m. Officials reportedly found approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, a firearm and various drug paraphernalia in the house.

The four arrested were identified as James Nelson, 45, of Knoxville, James Helsel, 43, of Knoxville, Zackery Lively, 34, of Knoxville, and Lisa Williford, 38, of Knoxville, according to KPD.

Additionally, a 28-year-old woman was found inside the residence and arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge.

Knoxville Police Department officers arrested and charged four individuals with maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

