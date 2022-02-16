Advertisement

Musical lineup announced for Beale Street Music Festival

The festival will take place from April 29 to May 1 at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park in Memphis.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Beale Street Music Festival have released who will perform at this year’s event.

Headliners for the event include Foo Fighters, Van Morrison, Weezer, Lil Wayne and The Smashing Pumpkins. Other artists include Counting Crows, Three 6 Mafia and DaBaby, according to the organization’s Twitter account.

Tickets are now on sale for purchase. You can purchase those tickets on their website.

