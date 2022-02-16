Musical lineup announced for Beale Street Music Festival
The festival will take place from April 29 to May 1 at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Beale Street Music Festival have released who will perform at this year’s event.
Headliners for the event include Foo Fighters, Van Morrison, Weezer, Lil Wayne and The Smashing Pumpkins. Other artists include Counting Crows, Three 6 Mafia and DaBaby, according to the organization’s Twitter account.
Tickets are now on sale for purchase. You can purchase those tickets on their website.
