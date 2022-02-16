Nearly 50% of Tenn. kids spend over 2 hours per day on noneducational screen time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 50% of Tennessee parents said their children spent more than two hours on noneducation screen time each day, according to results from an analysis of the annual Vanderbilt Child Health Poll.

The poll of over 1,000 Tennessee parents explored screen time and cyberbullying.

Results showed that more than 70% of parents told Vanderbilt that they worried about time their children spending too much time on screen, despite over two-thirds of parents reporting that they place limits on the screen. Experts said that those concerns were valid.

“Children’s screen time can have both positive and negative impacts on their knowledge and intellectual development,” said Carolyn Heinrich, PhD, Patricia and Rodes Hart Professor of Public Policy, Education, and Economics at Vanderbilt University. “For example, experimental research confirms the potential for positive effects of educational screen media on children’s cognitive development; however, if screen time for entertainment displaces educational uses, especially when children are learning to read, the net effect may be harmful.”

In East Tennessee, 45% of parents said their children spent more than two hours a day on noneducation content from the screen compared to 53% in Middle Tennessee and 52% in West Tennessee. However, according to the results, East Tennessee had the highest percentage of children using screens for six to eight hours per day.

Parents also answered questions regarding cyberbullying.

Vanderbilt researchers said that “most” Tennessee parents, 72%, were worried about the topic. The results showed that 13% of parents said their child from ages six to 17 had been bullied online.

Some parents, 62%, first discovered their kids were being bullied online by talking with their child, and 33% said they regularly checked the kid’s phone to check for signs of bullying, a news release showed.

Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and online video games were some of the most reported social media platforms that parents ranked as sources of bullying in the study, according to researchers.

“A child who owns a smartphone can be followed anywhere by a cyberbully, making them more vulnerable to the social, emotional, and academic harms that bullying can inflict on children,” Heinrich said.

Experts said the results highlight the critical need of youth and adolescent mental health conversations, especially in light of COVID-19 and children’s increased reliance on screens and technology to communicate.

“Parents should be talking to their kids about screen time and cyberbullying,” said Stephen Patrick, MD, MPH, director of the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy. “Most devices today allow parents to limit screen time and ensure access to only age-appropriate content. Parents are worried about screen time, and the fact that more than 1 in 10 Tennessee children have been cyberbullied means we have work to do. It’s never been more important to monitor your child’s online activity.

