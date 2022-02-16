Pharmaceutical chicken lab ruffling some feathers in Union County

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tens of thousands of hens with a hint of manure is a recipe for what some Sharps Chapel residents are calling a future disaster in Union County. Leaders told WVLT News East Tennessee could soon be the home of the state’s first pharmaceutical chicken laboratory.

Commissioner Jeff Brantley said the company plans to replace the barn with a lab that will house tens of thousands of laying hens and offer 30 jobs. The eggs will be used for vaccine production. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 82% of 2021-22 vaccines will be produced using egg-based manufacturing technology.

A Mexico-based company wants to start creating their supply along Sharps Chapel Road near Norris Lake. WVLT News obtained court documents that show Alpes Sanfer, Inc. purchased the old family farm Oct. 13, 2020 for $550,000.

“It’s going to be top notch I feel,” said Brantley.

While Brantly said he’s for the project, several others reached out to WVLT News saying they were outraged and felt blind-sided.

“To me, I think there will be a lot of better places in the area around here to put this,” Billy Dixon, a resident, said.

Some residents are more seriously concerned with the environment and their safety. They told WVLT News they worry the lake will get polluted, the air quality will weaken, the lab won’t be heavily regulated by officials among a host of other concerns.

Brantly pushed back saying neither of those concerns will be a problem.

“The way this farm is set out, there’s no way the run off will get into the lake,” Brantly said.

The community is now taking action starting an opposition campaign, reaching out to state lawmakers and the U.S Environmental Protection Agency.

While there’s a mix of opinions, both sides can agree their waiting on more answers.

Brantly said the farm will be federally regulated and is coming one way or another since the Sharps Chapel Area is not incorporated and does not have any zoning rules against this type of project.

WVLT News has reached out to the Alpes Sanfer, Inc. and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story.

