Reward increased for information in unsolved Knoxville murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One year ago, a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed outside her home in Knoxville. As of 2022, the murder remains unsolved despite continued efforts by the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

On Feb. 16, at around 7:35 p.m., investigations responded to 2561 Selma Avenue, where they found Janaria behind her house suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers who were first on the scene attempted CPR until EMS arrived. She was then transported to the UT Medical Center, where she died later, according to officials.

Janaria Muhammad, 15 was murdered outside her home in 2021. (Knoxville Police Department)

Investigators said they believe that the occupants of a blacked-out car shot Janaria before fleeing the scene.

Officers continue to pursue active leads in the investigation of Janaria’s murder and have asked for the public’s assistance in additional information that could help.

Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app. The reward has been increased to $3,000 for information regarding the teenager’s murder.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

