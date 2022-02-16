KCSO: Suspects arrested after attempting to run over deputy, grab gun
One was reportedly injured from the crash, and the other was from a gunshot wound.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured following a crash and officer-involved shooting in West Knox County Wednesday morning, according to officials.
On Feb. 16, officers responded to a “suspicious vehicle” near Lexington Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m. The suspects were reportedly sleeping in the vehicle and failed to adhere to verbal commands by deputies, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said.
The female passenger allegedly attempted to grab the deputy’s weapon once awake and the suspect in the driver’s seat attempted to run over the deputy. At that time, Glenn said the deputy fired his weapon.
Both suspects fled in the vehicle striking a Ford F-250 and two additional vehicles before fleeing on foot. They were captured after a short foot pursuit.
Rural Metro Fire said one person had been injured due to the crash. The male suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures. No other injuries were reported.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.