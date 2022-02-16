Advertisement

KCSO: Suspects arrested after attempting to run over deputy, grab gun

One was reportedly injured from the crash, and the other was from a gunshot wound.
One was reportedly injured from the crash, and the other was from a gunshot wound.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured following a crash and officer-involved shooting in West Knox County Wednesday morning, according to officials.

On Feb. 16, officers responded to a “suspicious vehicle” near Lexington Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m. The suspects were reportedly sleeping in the vehicle and failed to adhere to verbal commands by deputies, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said.

The female passenger allegedly attempted to grab the deputy’s weapon once awake and the suspect in the driver’s seat attempted to run over the deputy. At that time, Glenn said the deputy fired his weapon.

Both suspects fled in the vehicle striking a Ford F-250 and two additional vehicles before fleeing on foot. They were captured after a short foot pursuit.

Rural Metro Fire said one person had been injured due to the crash. The male suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures. No other injuries were reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
Englewood woman charged with statutory rape of students posts bail
Justin Lynn McKee
Report: Morristown man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat
New, blue Tennessee license plate
New Tenn. license plate problems could put Knox Co. safety at risk
Rep. Carol Ammons says people not eligible for expungement of previous marijuana arrest records...
Tennessee lawmakers push for legalization of medical marijuana
Wait times totaling several hours in some instances according to Priority Ambulance.
East Tennessee emergency rooms see long wait times

Latest News

Top row: James Helsel, Zackery Lively Bottom row: James Nelson, Lisa Williford
KPD: 5 arrested in Knoxville drug bust
KCSO: Suspects arrested after attempting to run over deputy, grab gun
KCSO: Suspects arrested after attempting to run over deputy, grab gun
3 adults die in Caryville mobile home fire, officials say
3 adults die in Caryville mobile home fire, officials say
The long-time staple will close Feb. 25.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Those with information will be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
Reward increased for information in unsolved Knoxville murder