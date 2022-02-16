KCSO: Suspects arrested after attempting to run over deputy, grab gun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured following a crash and officer-involved shooting in West Knox County Wednesday morning, according to officials.

On Feb. 16, officers responded to a “suspicious vehicle” near Lexington Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m. The suspects were reportedly sleeping in the vehicle and failed to adhere to verbal commands by deputies, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said.

The female passenger allegedly attempted to grab the deputy’s weapon once awake and the suspect in the driver’s seat attempted to run over the deputy. At that time, Glenn said the deputy fired his weapon.

Both suspects fled in the vehicle striking a Ford F-250 and two additional vehicles before fleeing on foot. They were captured after a short foot pursuit.

Rural Metro Fire said one person had been injured due to the crash. The male suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures. No other injuries were reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.

This story is developing.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a serious car crash at the intersection of Lexington Rd and Simmons Rd in West Knox County. 1 person injured in the accident and one from an apparent gun shot wound. KCSO is investigating. This area will be closed for a while. pic.twitter.com/sHbWCq4igC — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) February 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.