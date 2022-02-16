Advertisement

Rural Metro crews respond to housefire that left home completely lost

By the time water tenders had shuttled water from over a mile away, crews were forced to focus on stopping the fire from spreading to nearby woods.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Feb. 16, 2022
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro crews responded to a housefire on Pleasant Gap Drive that left a home completely totaled Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded just before 4 p.m. and struggled finding enough water to put out the fire. By the time water tenders had shuttled water from over a mile away, crews were forced to focus on stopping the fire from spreading to nearby woods.

“No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the renters,” Rural Metro representative Jeff Bagwell said.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

