Safety seminar to help businesses prepare for bad situations

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County is exposed to more than three dozen threats from natural disaster to man made. On Wednesday, business owners heard from a 50-year veteran of law enforcement on what they should do right now to protect their employees and customers.

Many times we think of active shooters or hostage situations, but one things Sevier County knows well is just how wildfires can spread and cause problems quickly.

Marc Hightower owns his own airplane tour company, Sky High Tours, in Sevierville. He’d just closed on his cabin two weeks prior to the 2016 wildfires and saw first hand the damage fire can do.

“Especially now this time of year when we get winds like this it’s dry when we got all this dry grass out here that could you know, get a fire moving real quick and all the dry leaves on the ground,” said Hightower.

After attending a business safety and security workshop in Sevierville, while he works on his plane his has fresh information he wants to evaluate before business kicks back up next month.

“I came away with a lot. He hit on a lot of points that I had just never given any thought before. You know that that gave some consideration things about like what do we do if something does happen if we do have an emergency,” said Hightower. “How do we deal with a situation after there’s an emergency? You know, those are things that we need to think of beforehand instead of trying to figure it out after something goes wrong.”

Robbie Fox, a law enforcement veteran, lead a seminar hosted by the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce on Safety and Security. He wanted companies to think about what companies would do with any kind of disaster. He wanted them to think about how to get guests and employees to safety and how that message would be communicated.

“We are address evacuation, we’re going to talk about what your business should do in the event of whatever that may be,” said Fox.

While businesses in attendance ranged from one employee to hundreds, he hopes they took away topics they can return to work thinking about, if something happens.

“We have different types businesses there’s no way that I could come in and and hit every one of those with the exact information,” added Fox.

Fox says many local police and fire departments will come to your business to help you lay out a safety plan.

Fox reminds businesses to have a 2nd way of communication because often cell phones are the first to out in major events. A lesson learned in the wildfires of 2016 when power, cell phones, land phones and internet all were knocked out because of the fire.

