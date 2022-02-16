‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Close friends of 21-year-old Makayla Collett remember her as a great mother and friend.

“Just remember as that loving, kind person, you will never meet another person like her again in your life, she made the world turn wherever she walked,” said Chris Hoskins.

Collett went missing in October 2020, and a missing person’s report was filed in November of that year.

”Just months after she went missing, they found my big brother, Ben Hoskins, dead, the father of the child,” Chris said.

A skull was found in Clay County last year after flooding, and, on Tuesday, the Coroner confirmed it was Collett’s.

”Tragic at first, but it kind of gave us some relief I can say, it gives us some peace knowing that she’s in a better place and stuff,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins described Makayla as a big sister.

”I counted her as family. I counted her as that sister-in-law, and I never did look at her nothing more than that,” he said.

Chris is an uncle to Makayla and Ben’s two-year-old son, and he said they were wonderful parents.

”They were the greatest parents ever. Makayla done everything she could, and my brother done everything he could. Couldn’t ask for a better father than my brother or a better mother than Makayla,” Hoskins added.

Hoskins said they do not know Collett’s cause of death.

We were told the family wants to bury Makayla next to Ben in the Asher community of Leslie County.

