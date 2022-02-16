Advertisement

‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered

‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered
‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Close friends of 21-year-old Makayla Collett remember her as a great mother and friend.

“Just remember as that loving, kind person, you will never meet another person like her again in your life, she made the world turn wherever she walked,” said Chris Hoskins.

Collett went missing in October 2020, and a missing person’s report was filed in November of that year.

”Just months after she went missing, they found my big brother, Ben Hoskins, dead, the father of the child,” Chris said.

A skull was found in Clay County last year after flooding, and, on Tuesday, the Coroner confirmed it was Collett’s.

”Tragic at first, but it kind of gave us some relief I can say, it gives us some peace knowing that she’s in a better place and stuff,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins described Makayla as a big sister.

”I counted her as family. I counted her as that sister-in-law, and I never did look at her nothing more than that,” he said.

Chris is an uncle to Makayla and Ben’s two-year-old son, and he said they were wonderful parents.

”They were the greatest parents ever. Makayla done everything she could, and my brother done everything he could. Couldn’t ask for a better father than my brother or a better mother than Makayla,” Hoskins added.

Hoskins said they do not know Collett’s cause of death.

We were told the family wants to bury Makayla next to Ben in the Asher community of Leslie County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
McMinn Co. Schools provides counseling after mother faces statutory rape charges
Justin Lynn McKee
Report: Morristown man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat
New, blue Tennessee license plate
New Tenn. license plate problems could put Knox Co. safety at risk
Rep. Carol Ammons says people not eligible for expungement of previous marijuana arrest records...
Tennessee lawmakers push for legalization of medical marijuana
Wait times totaling several hours in some instances according to Priority Ambulance.
East Tennessee emergency rooms see long wait times

Latest News

The Department of Children’s Services notified detectives on Dec. 9 that Blair had sexual...
Englewood woman charged with statutory rape of students posts bail
Those with gift cards will need to use them before next Friday.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Tre, Abe and Echo
3 ‘tripawds’ to be up for adoption at Monroe Co. animal shelter
Heavy rain arrives Thursday evening
Cold front brings heavy rain Thursday, damaging winds are possible
Cassie Pique, 17, of Knoxville, was last seen Tuesday.
Knoxville police searching for missing runaway