Smokies unveil new coaching staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Michael Ryan will embark on his first season at the helm of the Tennessee Smokies this year after spending one season with the Chicago Cubs High-A affiliate, South Bend.

Ryan lead the South Bend Cubs to a 52-67 record last season and looking to turn the Smokies in the right direction after a 46-63 2021 campaign. Prior to being named manager for the Smokies and Cubs, he spent seven years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. While in that organization he led the Double-A Altoona Curve to the Eastern League championship, the first of back-to-back titles.

The former big leaguer played outfield in 149 MLB games with the twins from 2002-2005 and with the 2010 Los Angeles Angels. Joining Michael Ryan in the dugout are hitting coaches Chad Allen, Rick Strickland and Will Remillard alongside pitiching coach Jamie Vermilyea.

The Smokies start their season at home with a three game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts before hitting the road for a six game swing against the Montgomery Biscuits. Game one between the Smokies and Lookouts is currently slated for a 7:00 p.m. first pitch on Friday, April 8 at Smokies Stadium.

