‘Stay strong’ | Stranger hands Knox Co. deputy note during lunch

The note was handed to the deputy during lunch Tuesday afternoon.(KCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a heartwarming note while eating lunch Tuesday afternoon.

The note handed to the deputy shared thankfulness and prayers for their service to the community.

“Thank you for your service,” the note read. “Stay safe. Stay strong. Prayers.”

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said the office was blessed to serve the “amazing people in Knox County.”

“We are blessed to serve amazing people in Knox County,” the sheriff said. “Should we ever forget why we started simple gestures from caring, folks are constant reminders.”

Thank you to the kind person who quietly handed this note to one of our own at lunch this afternoon. We are blessed to...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

