Tennessee General Assembly revisits potential abortion laws

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Senator Mark Pody introduced two bills this week regarding the ongoing discussion of abortion laws in the state of Tennessee.

The first bill Senator Pody introduced, SB 0494, focuses on the partner having legal control over whether or not a woman can seek an abortion.

“As introduced, permits a person to petition a court for an injunction to prohibit a woman who is pregnant with the person’s unborn child from obtaining an abortion; requires the petitioner to execute a vo9luntary acknowledgment of paternity that is not subject to being rescinded or challenged,” said Senator Pody’s bill.

The second bill, SB 0204, focuses on the person who performs the abortion and how they are qualified to carry it out, and how far along the woman is in her pregnancy.

“This bill prohibits a person from intentionally performing or inducing an abortion on a pregnant woman if the physician determines, in the physician’s good-faith medical judgment, that the unborn human individual the pregnant woman is carrying has a detectable heartbeat, or there is an otherwise viable pregnancy, determined according to standard medical practice,” said Senator Pody’s bill

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on these bills in the coming months.

