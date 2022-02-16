Tennessee man charged, sentenced after setting fire to multiple churches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Tennessee was sentenced Wednesday for intentionally setting four churches on fire in the Nashville area.

29-year-old Alan Douglas Fox of Nashville as sentenced seven years in federal prison and three years of supervised release, according to the United States Department of Justice. He had previously been charged by criminal information of Aug. 25, 2021 and had previously pleaded guilty on all counts on Oct. 20, 2021.

According to court documents and statements made during the sentencing and plea hearings, Fox intentionally set fire to four different church all in the span of June 2019. Fox also carried and used a handgun to break into one church to facilitate the arson. All four churches suffered significant damage, according to the USDOJ.

“This defendant has now been held accountable for his dangerous arson spree that caused damage to a Catholic church, a Methodist church and two Baptist churches, all pillars of the Nashville community,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Attacks on houses of worship are attacks on people of faith that undermine the fundamental right to practice’s one’s religion free from fear or violence. The Civil Rights Division will continue to vigorously enforce federal laws that protect all houses of worship, regardless of denomination.”

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Fire Department.

