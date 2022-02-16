3 adults die in Caryville mobile home fire, officials say

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have died following a fire that occurred early Wednesday morning in Caryville, according to Campbell County officials.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., multiple agencies responded to a fire at a mobile home on Spruce Lane near Park Road in Caryville. The Caryville Fire Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County EMS and EMA, Lafollette Fire Department and Jacksboro Fire Department were among those who responded.

Officials said that upon arrival, it was discovered that three people had died in the fire. The Caryville Fire Chief Eddie Hatmaker confirmed that the three who died were adults, one male, and two females. No other injuries were reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

This story is developing.

