Triple-fatal fire creates fear among neighbors in mobile home park

The destructive fire has caused pain and worry for a mother who said she’s seen fires in the same park too many times before.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Caryville Volunteer Fire told WVLT News multiple crews responded to a triple fatal mobile home fire Wednesday around 5 a.m. The 911 caller told dispatchers there were people trapped inside a mobile unit along Spruce Lane near Cove Lake State Park.

Public Information’s Officer Robert Stooksbury said multiple crews arrived in less than 15 minutes.

“Everybody’s at home. Everybody was at home in the bed, so everybody had to get to get up and get tp the station, get to the fire trucks and get to the scene,” said Stooksbury. ”When you have a fully involved structure, you do the best you can. And, when it gets to the point you can’t get in, then you have to go defensive. Surround it, drown it and try to get the fire out. Then unfortunately go and look for victims.”

“My daughter’s caught on fire (before) and I fear it’s going to happen to us, because all of these trailers have faulty wiring and they all need to be fixed and they haven’t been,” Kerry Overbey-Gibson said.

Gibson said she’s counted three fires in the decade she called the mobile park home.

There’s no word on what caused this fire, but Gibson hopes this is the last.

“No body needed to see that or go through that. I’m so sad for the family,” Gibson said.

WVLT News made several attempts to contact the property managers to get their response. There was no response as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

