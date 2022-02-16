Warm and today, ahead of heavy rain and potentially damaging winds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winds are increasing today, along with temperatures and some clouds, ahead of Thursday’s late day downpours. Winds continue to increase Thursday, ahead of and in that cold front, which could cause some damage. Then we’ll end the week with a drop from around 70 degrees to the 40s!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with some high clouds and choppy winds. The wind keeps the cold air from settling in spots, which means we range from low 30s to upper 30s for lows this morning. The wind does make it feel colder, though.

Layers are clouds are moving in at times, with a partly cloudy afternoon becoming mostly cloudy this evening. Wednesday warms up even more, but that’s because of stronger winds. We top out around 67 degrees, with a southwesterly wind between 10 and 20 mph and gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight is mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers, and a low of only 50 degrees. The wind continues out of the south, 10 to 15 mph and occasionally stronger gusts.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold front doesn’t move in until after sunset Thursday, which allows us to make it to around 70 degrees. Winds gust around 45 mph at times, and even 55 mph at times in the higher elevations, but the Smokies can ramp up to around 80 mph! This can cause some wind damage ahead of and in that cold front, so know that tree limbs and some trees can come down.

Then the main line of moderate rain spreads out Thursday evening, with heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms into the early overnight. We’ll collect at least an inch of rain during this time, with some closer to 1.5 inches of total rain in some spots.

By Friday morning, showers will drop off to spotty snowfall in the higher elevations and then the Smokies only. Friday’s high for the almanac is almost 60 at midnight, but dropping to 34 degrees by the morning. With some cloud breaks for the second half of the day, we’ll have an afternoon high of only 46 degrees.

It looks like we clear out and warm up as we head into the weekend. Highs get back into the mid-50s Saturday and then around 60 Sunday, with lots of sunshine.

