WATCH: Son of fallen Loudon County Sgt. takes up father’s badge number

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clay Jenkins, the son of Sgt. Chris Jenkins, the Loudon County sergeant, killed in the line of duty, took his father’s badge number Wednesday.

Sgt. Jenkins was killed on Interstate 75 while removing a ladder from the roadway when the driver of a tractor-trailer hit him. A release later said the driver was under the influence of marijuana at the time.

Deputy Clay Jenkins was given badge 904 in honor of his father and was signed in to duty on his radio, all while being given a special message.

“904, we know you have big shoes to fill. We know that your dad taught you everything you need to know to fill them,” central dispatch said over the radio. “We will have your back every step of the way as you bring honor to 904. We love you, Clay. We are proud of you, and so is your dad.”

Deputy Clay Jenkins is also set to take over as Deja’s handler. Deja was previously Sgt. Jenkins’ K9 unit.

Former WVLT reporter David Ball captured the moment, seen down below:

LIVE: Deputy Clay Jenkins returns to duty today. He will keep his father, Sgt. Chris Jenkins, legacy alive with the 904 badge number. Posted by David Ball Media on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

