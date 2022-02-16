Advertisement

WATCH: Son of fallen Loudon County Sgt. takes up father’s badge number

“We love you Clay. We are proud of you, and so is your dad.”
Clay Jenkins
Clay Jenkins(David Ball)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clay Jenkins, the son of Sgt. Chris Jenkins, the Loudon County sergeant, killed in the line of duty, took his father’s badge number Wednesday.

Sgt. Jenkins was killed on Interstate 75 while removing a ladder from the roadway when the driver of a tractor-trailer hit him. A release later said the driver was under the influence of marijuana at the time.

Deputy Clay Jenkins was given badge 904 in honor of his father and was signed in to duty on his radio, all while being given a special message.

“904, we know you have big shoes to fill. We know that your dad taught you everything you need to know to fill them,” central dispatch said over the radio. “We will have your back every step of the way as you bring honor to 904. We love you, Clay. We are proud of you, and so is your dad.”

Deputy Clay Jenkins is also set to take over as Deja’s handler. Deja was previously Sgt. Jenkins’ K9 unit.

Former WVLT reporter David Ball captured the moment, seen down below:

LIVE: Deputy Clay Jenkins returns to duty today. He will keep his father, Sgt. Chris Jenkins, legacy alive with the 904 badge number.

Posted by David Ball Media on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
McMinn Co. Schools provides counseling after mother faces statutory rape charges
Justin Lynn McKee
Report: Morristown man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat
New, blue Tennessee license plate
New Tenn. license plate problems could put Knox Co. safety at risk
Rep. Carol Ammons says people not eligible for expungement of previous marijuana arrest records...
Tennessee lawmakers push for legalization of medical marijuana
Wait times totaling several hours in some instances according to Priority Ambulance.
East Tennessee emergency rooms see long wait times

Latest News

The Department of Children’s Services notified detectives on Dec. 9 that Blair had sexual...
Englewood woman charged with statutory rape of students posts bail
Those with gift cards will need to use them before next Friday.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Tre, Abe and Echo
3 ‘tripawds’ to be up for adoption at Monroe Co. animal shelter
Heavy rain arrives Thursday evening
Cold front brings heavy rain Thursday, damaging winds are possible
Cassie Pique, 17, of Knoxville, was last seen Tuesday.
Knoxville police searching for missing runaway