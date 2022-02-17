Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives with Puy du Fou, a historical theme park company based in France, is set to meet with the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians Tribal Council (EBCI) this month to discuss a potential project at the 407 Sevierville exit.

Exit 407 is currently the site of a major tourism project, named “407: The Gateway to Adventure.” The project is already set to include the first ever Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center, featuring 120 fueling stations, EV charging stations and a 250-foot-long car wash.

Puy du Fou was nominated twice for Los Angeles’ “Best Theme Park in the World” Thea Classic Award and once for Orlando’s Applause Award. The theme park features shows “filled with universal emotion” where visitors are “immersed in ultra-realistic realms infused with history and legend.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.