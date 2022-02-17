Advertisement

Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407

Exit 407 is currently the site of a major tourism project, named “407: The Gateway to Adventure.”
Exit 407 is currently the site of a major tourism project, named “407: The Gateway to Adventure.”
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives with Puy du Fou, a historical theme park company based in France, is set to meet with the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians Tribal Council (EBCI) this month to discuss a potential project at the 407 Sevierville exit.

Exit 407 is currently the site of a major tourism project, named “407: The Gateway to Adventure.” The project is already set to include the first ever Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center, featuring 120 fueling stations, EV charging stations and a 250-foot-long car wash.

Puy du Fou was nominated twice for Los Angeles’ “Best Theme Park in the World” Thea Classic Award and once for Orlando’s Applause Award. The theme park features shows “filled with universal emotion” where visitors are “immersed in ultra-realistic realms infused with history and legend.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The long-time staple will close Feb. 25.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
McMinn Co. Schools provides counseling after mother faces statutory rape charges
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Top row: James Helsel, Zackery Lively Bottom row: James Nelson, Lisa Williford
KPD: 5 arrested in Knoxville drug bust
Heather Heatherly and Stephanie Jenkins
Former Anderson Co. employees indicted for theft from schools

Latest News

Exit 407 is currently the site of a major tourism project, named “407: The Gateway to Adventure.”
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
Ebi the cat lost for eight years
Knoxville man reunites with missing cat after 8 years
Man dies after being dropped off at UT Medical Center with gunshot wound
Juan Santamaria-Pineda
Man stopped after passing police going 100 mph, does not have driver license, report says