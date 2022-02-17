Discover Life in America and A Walk in the Woods to host ‘glamping’ event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Discover Life in America is teaming up with A Walk in the Woods to host a “glamping” event in the Smokies. The Great Smokies Eco-Adventure is set to support DLIA’s mission conducting biodiversity in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Those that participate will take guided hikes at the peak of wildflower season, stay at A Walk in the Woods’ off-grid camp near Cosby and enjoy food, beer and wine. The event will also feature live music by Elza Gate.

“All proceeds from the Great Smokies Eco-Adventure will help support DLiA, the non-profit organization coordinating the All Taxa Biodiversity Inventory (ATBI) for Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” event officials said. “Currently there are 21,302 unique species known to the Park—with more than half of those documented by the ATBI in its 23+ year mission to catalog every species that exists in the Smokies. The ATBI effort continues as scientists estimate that there are tens of thousands of species yet undiscovered in the Park.

Tickets are on sale for $950 a person, which include everything from food to lodging.

