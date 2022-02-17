Downpours races through East Tennessee tonight before temps plummet Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spring-like warmth and gusty winds won’t last much longer as a line of heavy rain moves in. Colder temperatures sink in behind the front along with the chance for a few mountain snow showers. Warmth returns in the second half of the weekend ahead of a more soggy pattern that settles in early in the work week.

We’re cloudy, warm, and windy this afternoon as a Wind Advisory remains in effect with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Scattered showers will become more widespread downpours by this evening as a potent cold front nears our area. Rainfall totals of around an inch with a few scattered higher totals are expected.

For your Friday, we’ll go from Spring to Winter as much colder air settles in behind the front. Hopefully you didn’t pack away those sweaters just yet! With expected highs in the lower 40s, we’ll be about 30 degrees colder tomorrow than we are right now. In addition, a few mountain snow showers are possible in the morning hours as the remaining moisture leaves our area.

A warming trend begins this weekend. Both days start cold in the mid 20s but become sunny

and pleasant with highs in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

Monday will be the best day of your work week with temperatures in the mid-60s. We’ll add in a few more clouds as the day progresses and a slight chance of a rain shower in the evening hours.

A stalled front near our area will keep the rest of the work week warm but rather soggy with on and off rain showers becoming heavier by week’s end.

