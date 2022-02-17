A fever pitch: tickets hard to come by for East Tennessee baseball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Major League Baseball caught in the middle of a labor dispute, baseball in 2022 is looking bleak for many fans.

In Kodak, the Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are preparing to start the 2022 season uninterrupted.

”Our opening day is April the 8th and it is slated and scheduled to go with no problem,” said Aris Theofanopoulos, Smokies director of marketing and entertainment.

While baseball is locked out, the minor leagues won’t be, and they’re hoping to bring in all the fans who wish they could watch their favorite big league team.

”We have a lot of people calling in and asking if we’re still playing and we say definitely, we are, we look forward to having everybody out here at the ballpark,” said Theofanopoulos. ”Unfortunately it is for baseball and the lockout, but we want to make fun, affordable family fun for people in our area and maybe for those who are coming for the first time.”

Things are set to move just as feverishly inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium when Tennessee starts its season Friday.

”There so much energy everyone is so excited for another great sport to start,” said Tommi Grubbs the marketing manager at UT Vol Shops.

Of 3,500 season tickets, Tennessee sold out in October, signaling the Volunteer faithful are ready for another successful baseball campaign.

”The excitement is there, so we’re expecting big numbers for all the games,” said Grubbs. ”We’re still enjoying all of the wins last year, but the excitement is really really exciting this year.”

Season tickets are on sale for the Smokies now with single-game tickets going on sale in March.

