Fulky opens up about Kentucky win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a good thing Tennessee 6th year senior John Fulkerson and his Vols upset 4th ranked Kentucky Tuesday night. That’s bcause on Wednesday, Fulky would be front and center again as the featured speaker at the weekly Big Orange Tip-Off Club Luncheon at calhoun’s on the River.

The super senior was fresh off a 14 point performance against Kentucky, one in which he and his Vol teammates played inspired basketball for a full 40 minutes. Tennessee was relentless on the defensive end and Fulkerson helped keep national player of the year candidate Oscar Tshuebwe in check the entire night.

There’s no question, John Fulkerson bleeds orange and as much, if not more than most, a win over border rival Kentucky on a night when the atmosphere inside Thompson-Boling Arena was off the charts was almost too much for words.

John told the Big Orange TipOff Club gathering that getting hurt at the SEC Tourney last year sealed the deal for him to return and he’ll probably be, “the only ever 6th year senior at Tennessee”

WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo also asked Fulkerson about the melee which occured at the Kentucky bench. After he went down while chasing a loose ball, his teammates Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Ziegler came over to help up their teammate, but upon their arrival, UK Strength coach Robert Harris bowed up as if to question their being there. Tempers flared and tecnicals were assessed. Rick asked Fulky what it was like in that moment.

Fulky was also asked about the the new catch phrase being used by coach Barnes and his teammates, Keep Pushing P. Well, john said to the Tip-Off Club gathering, I know it’s a rap song but, “I’m not quite sure what Pushing P means but whatever it is, we need to keep doing it.”

There’s no question Fulkerson and the Vols will push on and try to extend their SEC win streak to 9 games when they play at Arkansas on Saturday.

