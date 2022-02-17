Heather visits Rockwood High science students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visited these Roane County students.

These 10th and 11th grade students are in specialty science courses at Rockwood High School, so they have been learning about weather and forecasting.

Heather showed them how the WVLT First Alert Weather team builds a forecast. Their teacher thinks there are some future Meteorologists in this group!

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visits these Roane County students. (WVLT)

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visits these Roane County students. (WVLT)

Roane County students learning more about broadcast Meteorology. (WVLT)

Learning about forecasting from Heather Haley. (WVLT)

