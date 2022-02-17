Heather visits Rockwood High science students
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley joined in the weather lessons for these Roane County students.
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
These 10th and 11th grade students are in specialty science courses at Rockwood High School, so they have been learning about weather and forecasting.
Heather showed them how the WVLT First Alert Weather team builds a forecast. Their teacher thinks there are some future Meteorologists in this group!
