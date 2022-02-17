How to spot three common scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tony Binkley with the Better Business Bureau said three of the most common scams are romance scams, gift card scams and fraudulent shopping sites. Binkley said sometimes the scams can be hard to spot, but there are some red flags to look out for.

Spotting a Romance Scam

You could think you’re talking to the love of your life, but it could be a scammer. The Better Business Bureau says reports of romance scams are up. The BBB reports over the past 3 years, people in the US and Canada have lost over a billion dollars to romance scams. Binkley said fake profiles are created by scammers in West Africa using stolen pictures. You can do a reverse image Google search to verify the photos aren’t stolen. Do not give personal information to people online.

Spotting a Gift Card Scam

Scammers target people over apps, text messages, phone calls and emails to try to ask people for a favor. They may hide behind a different name or account to ask you to get a gift card because they need some help. Gift cards are hard to track and should be a red flag. Do not give personal information to people online.

Spotting a Fraudulent Website Scam

With more people shopping for items online, Binkley says scammers have adjusted to where people are spending their money. They can create websites that look legitimate, but it’s really just a way to get your personal information. They may advertise a big sale and push you into buying quickly. To make sure the business is legitimate look for a physical address, call the listed phone number, and check to see there is a good return policy if an item doesn’t live up to expectations.

