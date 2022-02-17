Advertisement

Human remains found, identified as missing man from McMinn County

The remains were found in a rural area off County Road 782.
Human remains found, identified
(McMinn County Sheriff's Office)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Skeletal remains found in McMinn County were identified as a man who was reported missing back in November. The remains were located in a rural area off County Road 782.

In Sep. 2021, a vehicle registered to Darrell Foster was found on property belonging to his brother, Phillip Mooney. Mooney told officials with the McMinn Sheriff’s Office Foster had a history of drug use but had not seen him in a while, and was going to have the vehicle removed from the property.

In Nov., Foster’s daughter reported her father missing. She told officers, however, she had not heard from since June or July of last year, according to police. The family members had all spoken to officers and felt that Foster was probably deceased in some unknown location due to his past drug issues.

On Feb. 14, sheriff detectives obtained permission and organized a search of the property on County Road 782 where Mr. Foster’s vehicle had previously been located. Officers were able to locate a campsite as well as some personal belonging that belonged to Foster. Search crews continued the search and located human remains in the area of the campsite. Those remains were sent to the UT Forensics Center for information.

On Feb. 16, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the center to identify the remains of Darrell Foster.

The investigation is ongoing as to a cause of death, but currently, nothing indicates foul play, according to officials.

