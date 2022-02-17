Knox Co. school board to hold public forum for superintendent finalists

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County School Board will hold a public forum Thursday night with the two finalists vying for the new superintendent position for Knox County Schools.

Knox County’s current superintendent, Bob Thomas, announced his retirement in September of last year via email. The role originally saw 18 candidates, but officials managed to narrow it down to two over the end of the fall semester.

Current Bradley County Director of Schools Dr. Linda Cash is finalist number one.

Dr. Cash is a finalist for Knox County Schools Superintendent. (WVLT)

Cash has classroom teaching experience at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Classroom teaching experience was one of the top desires of the board of education.

Candidate number two is an internal candidate already part of Knox County Schools; current Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jon Rysewyk.

Dr. Jon Rysewyk is a finalist for Knox County Schools Superintendent (WVLT)

Rysewyk has knowledge of Knox County Schools, serving the district for more than one decade.

Rysewyk had a daughter who graduated from Central High School and currently has one enrolled as a sophomore.

The finalists will meet with local leaders prior to the public forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bearden High School, 8352 Kingston Pike.

Then on Friday, Feb. 18, the school board will hold public interviews with all three candidates in the 1st Floor Boardroom of the Andrew Johnson Building. The interviews will run from 9-11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m., and 2-4:15 p.m. Those interviews are open to the public, but there will be public comments or input.

The board plans to meet next Tuesday, Feb. 22, to vote on choosing from among the two candidates.

