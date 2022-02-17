Knoxville man reunites with missing cat after 8 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joe Drnec and his wife Leanna lived in California until 2015, which was the same year they last saw their cat Ebi.

Until Wednesday afternoon, when John Welsh with the Riverside County Animal Services booked a flight to Nashville then drove to Nashville to bring Ebi home. In January, the cat turned up at the California animal shelter when it was discovered to have a chip.

Welsh gave Drnec a call, who now lives in Knoxville, to tell him the good news.

“Honestly, we went through the whole mourning process, and we figured she was just lost,” said Drnec.

At the Bearden Bike & Trail store is where the reunion finally took place after Welsh used over $1,000 of his own money to make this happen.

“The logistics are basically asking my wife can I do this and you’re not going to kill me. The reason I had to ask my wife is because we can’t use taxpayer money on a personal pet,” said Welsh.

For Drnec, he called that act of kindness refreshing and something not seen often enough these days.

According to Welsh, it’s believed that somebody was looking after Ebi for those eight years because of how well fed she was.

She is now home in Knoxville with Drnec for the first time in eight years.

