Knoxville police looking for suspicious person

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspicious person suspected of loitering on the premises of a home, the department announced Thursday. The suspect was caught on camera.

The suspect was reportedly the subject of a 911 call on Feb. 1 when they were found at a home on Hillside Ave.

Those with information are asked to call 865-215-7165.

