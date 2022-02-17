Knoxville police looking for suspicious person

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspicious person suspected of loitering on the premises of a home, the department announced Thursday. The suspect was caught on camera.

We are attempting to identify the pictured individual, who was the subject of a 911 call concerning a suspicious person on the premises of a home on Hillside Ave. on 2/1. Know him? Contact @tn_crime at 865-215-7165, https://t.co/Ac2VUyAmiR, the P3 Tips app or by texting **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/U0HtuKw9UQ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 17, 2022

The suspect was reportedly the subject of a 911 call on Feb. 1 when they were found at a home on Hillside Ave.

Those with information are asked to call 865-215-7165.

