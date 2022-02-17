KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s all about giving back, right!

Well that’s what a group of VFL’s have been doing and continuing to do so with the Legends of Tennessee Football Camp.

The Legends of Tennessee Camp is a great family experience filled with tons of football fun. Heading up the annual event is former Vol running back Jabari Davis (2001-2004).

He says the camps are suited for kids of all skill levels from ages 6-to-15 and teaches them about football and more importantly, the game of life, “That’s the reason we started this organization, so we can give all that knowledge back. you know, we love kids, you know, our platform is football, but our mission is education. One day you will be a former athlete. so you got to build relationships. you better learn the principles off the field of the game as far as taking care of you in a man who would be in a great student athlete because when those days are over, it’s an easy transition for you to be successful.”

There’s a fundraising banquet upcoming next week on February 24th at the Bearden Banquet Hall. The camps will take place across the volunteer state beginning next month.

For more information about Camps and how you can get your youngsters involved click on link below.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.