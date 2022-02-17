Man dies after being dropped off at UT Medical Center with gunshot wound

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 39-year-old man died Wednesday after being dropped off at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a gunshot wound, a report from Knoxville Police Department Officer Scott Erland said.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, and it is not known at this time what happened to him. The incident is currently under investigation by the KPD.

Those with information are asked to submit tips to East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app.

