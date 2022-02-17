Advertisement

Man stopped after passing police going 100 mph, does not have driver license, report says

A Memphis man was stopped and briefly detained by police after driving over 100 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone, reports say.
Juan Santamaria-Pineda
Juan Santamaria-Pineda(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Memphis man was stopped and briefly detained after driving over 100 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone, passing a police officer, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department.

Juan Santamaria-Pineda was stopped around 2 a.m. Wednesday on I-40 near the I-640 interchange. After officers stopped him, Santamaria-Pineda was unable to provide a valid license for driving a vehicle, the report said.

Santamaria-Pineda was charged with reckless driving.

