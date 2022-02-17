Advertisement

Man who admitted to killing bald eagle gets 30 days for feather possession

A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for...
A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.

Daniel Glenn Smith of Homer was sentenced Tuesday for violating a law that says only federally recognized Native American tribes may possess any part of a bald or golden eagle.

This is the same law that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unknowingly broke when he picked up an eagle feather from a lake and unwittingly confessed to when he told about the incident in 2018.

However, Smith did more. His signed statement says he admitted killing an eagle, taking one feather from it and keeping the feather in his car.

He pleaded guilty in October 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The long-time staple will close Feb. 25.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
McMinn Co. Schools provides counseling after mother faces statutory rape charges
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Top row: James Helsel, Zackery Lively Bottom row: James Nelson, Lisa Williford
KPD: 5 arrested in Knoxville drug bust
Heather Heatherly and Stephanie Jenkins
Former Anderson Co. employees indicted for theft from schools

Latest News

Exit 407 is currently the site of a major tourism project, named “407: The Gateway to Adventure.”
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
Ottawa's police chief resigns amid ongoing protests.
Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the U.S. government is not seeing any kind of withdrawal...
Russia increasing forces at Ukraine border, Austin says
Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine
A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?