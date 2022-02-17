Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires
The Sevier County Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday that was larger than four acres.
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials across East Tennessee announced warnings for fire danger as winds continue to blow at high speeds.
“Currently multiple agencies are responding to multiple fires throughout Sevier County,” officials with the Sevier County Fire Department said. “Please do not conduct any outdoor burning. Do not throw cigarette butts in leaves or brush.”
WVLT crews were on scene of multiple fires throughout Sevier County, including the one below near Waldens Creek.
Sevier Co. firefighters told WVLT News that they were on high alert.
Downed power lines caused a fire on Norton Creek Road near Gatlinburg. The fire was contained but the road was closed so utility crews could repair the line.
Officials with the Sevier Co. Emergency Management Agency said to be careful while driving because emergency crews will be out in the county.
