Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires

The Sevier County Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday that was larger than four acres.
Sevier County Emergency Management officials caution against burning and throwing cigarette butts in leaves.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials across East Tennessee announced warnings for fire danger as winds continue to blow at high speeds.

The Sevier County Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday that was larger than four acres.

“Currently multiple agencies are responding to multiple fires throughout Sevier County,” officials with the Sevier County Fire Department said. “Please do not conduct any outdoor burning. Do not throw cigarette butts in leaves or brush.”

Several of our crews have responded to one 4-5 acre fire today. Currently multiple agencies are responding to multiple...

Posted by Sevier County Fire Department on Thursday, February 17, 2022

WVLT crews were on scene of multiple fires throughout Sevier County, including the one below near Waldens Creek.

Sevier Co. firefighters told WVLT News that they were on high alert.

BURN BAN TODAY: Sevier County Firefighters say they are high alert today with winds high and brush dry. Firefighters have worked several fires today including this one near Waldens Creek.

Posted by Kyle Grainger WVLT on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Downed power lines caused a fire on Norton Creek Road near Gatlinburg. The fire was contained but the road was closed so utility crews could repair the line.

Officials with the Sevier Co. Emergency Management Agency said to be careful while driving because emergency crews will be out in the county.

