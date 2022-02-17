PREVIEW: No. 12 Lady Vols at Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 12 Tennessee (21-4/10-2 SEC) will be at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa Thursday night to take on Alabama (12-11/3-9 SEC) at 7:02 p.m. ET (6:02 p.m. ET).

The Lady Vols and Crimson Tide will meet for the second time this season and for the 60th occasion since the series began on Jan. 22, 1977, with UT looking to improve its record to 53-7 all-time vs. Bama.

Kellie Harper’s squad opened SEC play back on Dec. 30 in Knoxville with a 62-44 victory over the Tide during the middle of a nine-game win streak.

The Big Orange women have now won eight straight at home, including their last two contests, but they look to snap a three-game road losing streak after stumbling at Auburn, Florida and UConn over the past two weeks.

The Lady Vols come to Alabama after posting back-to-back home wins last week over Missouri and Vanderbilt by scores of 76-62 and 66-52, respectively

Bama, meanwhile, has dropped three of its last four and eight of its last 10. Kentucky managed to defend its home court on Sunday, holding off the Crimson Tide, 67-63, in Lexington.

The trip to Tuscaloosa marks the first of two road games this week, marking the final two contests of the regular season that will be played away from Thompson-Boling Arena.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.