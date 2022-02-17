Sevier County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for a wanted subject, according to a release from the office.

The suspect, Adam Wilson, 36, of Lazeys Springs, AL, is thought to be driving a stolen blue Ford F-150 with white graphics and tag CVK-355. The truck was taken from an area where Wilson was known to be on foot, the release said.

Wilson is wanted for violation of pre-trial release bond condition based on charges out of his home state. Anyone with information is asked to call 865-453-4668.

