Tennessee Tech professor researching self-driving vehicles

Arman Sargolzaei and his students at Tennessee Tech are studying ways to develop safer and more secure autonomous vehicles.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Arman Sargolzaei and his students at Tennessee Tech are studying ways to develop safer and more secure autonomous vehicles. Sargolzaei received a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to fund the 5 year study. He recognizes there are still obstacles to getting people to feel safe in the vehicles.

He hopes to learn ways to make sure the cars are safe. His research is discovering how the cars handle rough terrain, bad weather, and protected against hackers.

“We can test them to make sure they are safe and secure. So imagine that we, as an like a researcher, we conduct a lot of different tests on that on those vehicles. And we make sure they pass all those test cases. And they are all secured safe and secure,” said Sargolzaei.

He said through their research, the team is hoping to report results on the reliability of these vehicles and share those results with manufacturers.

”One of the main concern, in my opinion, is the fact that they’re people, like perception of people about autonomous vehicle is not much. So people, they still don’t rely on autonomous vehicles. So they have their concerns. They have privacy concerns, they have privacy, concerns about their safety,” said Sargolzaei.

He is hoping to apply to other grants to extend the study .

