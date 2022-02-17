Advertisement

Winds ramp up even more today, joined by downpours with a cold front late

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks today’s gusts to heavy rain, then a cooler Friday.
Tracking gusty downpours and storms from a cold front.
Tracking gusty downpours and storms from a cold front.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wind gusts pickup even more today, ahead of late day downpours. Then we’ll end the week with a drop from around 70 degrees to the 40s!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain showers possible. The warmer breeze keeps us from dropping below 50 degrees. The wind continues out of the south, 10 to 15 mph and occasionally stronger gusts.

Gusts increase to around 45 mph for our entire area, with a Wind Advisory in effect. This can easily snap branches or dead trees. Winds increase in the foothills to mountains, maxing out around 80 mph, which is strong enough to topple some trees, and this is where a High Wind Warning is in effect.

Keep in mind, those winds make outdoor burning a wildfire risk. The wind also increases pollen counts, blowing it all out of the trees. We’re topping out around 70 degrees today, with more clouds a times and scattered rain and isolated storms developing midday along the Plateau and through our area this afternoon.

The cold front’s heavier rain, some storms, and continued gusts of 45+ mph moves in this evening and moves out by midnight, leaving us with about 1 inch of rain and isolated 1.5 or greater.

LOOKING AHEAD

This cold front leaves us with Friday’s “official high” in the upper 50s still at midnight, but dropping to around 34 degrees by the morning. This drop creates spotty light snow showers in the higher elevations, which will linger in the Smoky Mountains in the morning. With some cloud breaks for the second half of the day, we’ll have an afternoon high of only 43 degrees, and a light, chilly breeze.

This weekend comes with cold mornings in the 20s, but improving afternoons. We’ll make it to a seasonable low 50s Saturday, and then around 60 degrees Sunday.

Next week comes with a front stalling in the region, which means batches of rain move through at times and temperatures don’t move much. It does look like this pattern will last Monday nigh through Friday, when the front finally passes.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The long-time staple will close Feb. 25.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
McMinn Co. Schools provides counseling after mother faces statutory rape charges
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Top row: James Helsel, Zackery Lively Bottom row: James Nelson, Lisa Williford
KPD: 5 arrested in Knoxville drug bust
3 adults die in Caryville mobile home fire, officials say
3 adults die in Caryville mobile home fire, officials say

Latest News

Cold front brings heavy rain Thursday, damaging winds are possible
Cold front brings heavy rain Thursday, damaging winds are possible
Heavy rain arrives Thursday evening
Cold front brings heavy rain Thursday, damaging winds are possible
Ben tracks storms, some could be strong - and then temps plummet
Ben tracks storms, some could be strong - and then temps plummet
Warm, windy Wednesday
Warm today ahead of heavy rain and potentially damaging winds