Winds ramp up even more today, joined by downpours with a cold front late

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wind gusts pickup even more today, ahead of late day downpours. Then we’ll end the week with a drop from around 70 degrees to the 40s!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain showers possible. The warmer breeze keeps us from dropping below 50 degrees. The wind continues out of the south, 10 to 15 mph and occasionally stronger gusts.

Gusts increase to around 45 mph for our entire area, with a Wind Advisory in effect. This can easily snap branches or dead trees. Winds increase in the foothills to mountains, maxing out around 80 mph, which is strong enough to topple some trees, and this is where a High Wind Warning is in effect.

Keep in mind, those winds make outdoor burning a wildfire risk. The wind also increases pollen counts, blowing it all out of the trees. We’re topping out around 70 degrees today, with more clouds a times and scattered rain and isolated storms developing midday along the Plateau and through our area this afternoon.

The cold front’s heavier rain, some storms, and continued gusts of 45+ mph moves in this evening and moves out by midnight, leaving us with about 1 inch of rain and isolated 1.5 or greater.

LOOKING AHEAD

This cold front leaves us with Friday’s “official high” in the upper 50s still at midnight, but dropping to around 34 degrees by the morning. This drop creates spotty light snow showers in the higher elevations, which will linger in the Smoky Mountains in the morning. With some cloud breaks for the second half of the day, we’ll have an afternoon high of only 43 degrees, and a light, chilly breeze.

This weekend comes with cold mornings in the 20s, but improving afternoons. We’ll make it to a seasonable low 50s Saturday, and then around 60 degrees Sunday.

Next week comes with a front stalling in the region, which means batches of rain move through at times and temperatures don’t move much. It does look like this pattern will last Monday nigh through Friday, when the front finally passes.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

