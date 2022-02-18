Advertisement

Ambulance crew involved in crash in Claiborne County

Tazewell Police say an ambulance has been involved in a crash early Friday morning
Tazewell Police say an ambulance has been involved in a crash early Friday morning
By David Sikes
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tazwell Police Department was called to a crash on Highway 25E near Cave Spring Rd. early Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they found that a Claiborne County ambulance was driving northbound on Highway 25E when a vehicle turning left struck the ambulance causing it to leave the roadway.

Police say the EMS crew was able to maintain control and stopped the ambulance after a short distance on the roadway.

The crew attempted to render aid to the other driver when another vehicle was that was traveling Northbound on Highway 25E struck the driver of the first vehicle, the ambulance crew, and almost struck the officer.

Officials said that the ambulance crew was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other driver was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

THP is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Evacuation lifted from Pine Mountain Fire in Pigeon Forge
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
The long-time staple will close Feb. 25.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

Investigators have identified the shooting victim
Investigators have identified the shooting victim
Tazewell Police say an ambulance has been involved in a crash early Friday morning
Ambulance crew involved in crash in Claiborne County
catch up quick
Catch up Quick
Chilly Friday
Chilly and quiet Friday, sunshine returns this weekend