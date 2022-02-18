Advertisement

Beatles legend Paul McCartney to play in Knoxville

Here’s a tip to secure your Paul McCartney ticket early.
FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. USA. Paul McCartney has announced on his official website Thursday Oct. 22, 2020, the release of his third album in a trilogy of classics, entitled McCartney III, to be released Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, file)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beatles legend Paul McCartney is coming to Knoxville! It’s the first time the former-Beatle has played in Knoxville.

McCartney will bring his Got Back Tour to Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, May 31. McCartney announced the return of the tour on Twitter. “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” he said.

Those interested in snagging a ticket can do so here starting Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. A tip- sign up for McCartney’s newsletter to get access to a presale on his website, starting Feb. 22 at 12 p.m.

