The beginnings of the Carpetbag Theatre and ‘Our Voice’ magazine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Carpetbag Theatre is known as a place that gives an artistic voice to different causes. The theatre was founded in 1969 and still exists today.

The Carpetbag Theatre was featured in an issue of a monthly magazine called ‘Our Voice’ created by Tommy Wright. Wright was a then 22-year-old African-American math instructor at Knoxville College.

Publications for ‘Our Voice’ ran from 1970 to 1972. Each issue gave insight into Knoxville’s Black community following the civil rights movement.

Inside a 1971 issue of the magazine, the Carpetbag Theatre is highlighted.

The Carpetbag Theatre is a community-based non-profit professional theatre company that still exists today.

Tommy Wright, the creator of the magazine, shared that it was not intended just for the Black community, but for the whole community.

Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Center, said Wright believed everyone needed to know what was going on.

“I think it literally unleashed the voices that perhaps had been silent, particularly at a time when you’re coming out of the civil rights era. You’re closing out urban renewal. A lot of things had happened in Knoxville,” shared Kesler.

Kesler said the Beck Center was working with the Carpetbag Theatre on a black history opera at the end of February.

Kesler also shared that the theatre was one of the oldest African-American companies in Knoxville that’s still going.

