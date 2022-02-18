Advertisement

The beginnings of the Carpetbag Theatre and ‘Our Voice’ magazine

The Carpetbag Theatre is a community-based non-profit professional theatre company that still exists today.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:09 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Carpetbag Theatre is known as a place that gives an artistic voice to different causes. The theatre was founded in 1969 and still exists today.

The Carpetbag Theatre was featured in an issue of a monthly magazine called ‘Our Voice’ created by Tommy Wright. Wright was a then 22-year-old African-American math instructor at Knoxville College.

Publications for ‘Our Voice’ ran from 1970 to 1972. Each issue gave insight into Knoxville’s Black community following the civil rights movement.

Inside a 1971 issue of the magazine, the Carpetbag Theatre is highlighted.

The Carpetbag Theatre is a community-based non-profit professional theatre company that still exists today.

Tommy Wright, the creator of the magazine, shared that it was not intended just for the Black community, but for the whole community.

Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Center, said Wright believed everyone needed to know what was going on.

“I think it literally unleashed the voices that perhaps had been silent, particularly at a time when you’re coming out of the civil rights era. You’re closing out urban renewal. A lot of things had happened in Knoxville,” shared Kesler.

Kesler said the Beck Center was working with the Carpetbag Theatre on a black history opera at the end of February.

Kesler also shared that the theatre was one of the oldest African-American companies in Knoxville that’s still going.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Evacuation lifted from Pine Mountain Fire in Pigeon Forge
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
The long-time staple will close Feb. 25.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Evacuation lifted from Pine Mountain Fire in Pigeon Forge
The outside of Olive St. Soulful Deli & Market
Knoxville woman goes from selling food out of her car, to selling them from her own business
A PSA Quad tape and postcard invitation for the Symposium on Contributions of Blacks to Tenn....
Symposium of the Contributions of Blacks to Tenn. History
The finalists met with local leaders prior to the public forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bearden...
Knox Co. school board held public forum for superintendent finalists