Breakfast with singing chickens? It’s happening in Pigeon Forge

Morning anchors Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan visit this unique attraction
Breakfast and a show. Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless visit The Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Cafe for "Mornings on the Move"
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Breakfast with a show. That’s the theme at the Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Cafe in Pigeon Forge.

“It’s one of those places that not a lot of people know about. I think what you’re going to find is you come kind of for the fun, but you’re gonna come back for the food,” said Ellen Liston with the Cafe. “We have about 50 animatronic chickens. Now I will tell you, sometimes that a chicken or two or two might be out on tour. You never know,” she said.

Their menu focuses on breakfast and lunch. Chicken and waffles, a cinnamon roll type pancake and a bear-shaped pancake for the kids are some of the most popular items.

“Our chickens actually cluck to a variety of great songs and of course, there are some Dolly tunes. We have everything from Star Wars to Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The chickens are all named after celebrities like “Dolly Parthen,” “Christina Egguilera” and “Conway Tweety” just to name a few.

“It’s a fun place to have a great meal but someplace to kind of laugh and get away from it all for an hour or so,” said Liston.

Make sure you plan ahead if you want to go. The hours of the restaurant vary. They’re listed on their website.

