Chilly and quiet Friday, sunshine returns this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Behind that windy warmth and rain, we’re now feeling the colder air. The weekend at least comes with rebounding temperatures each afternoon, but a system will linger in the region next week and send rain our way at times throughout the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is now mostly cloudy, with a chilly wind and spotty mountain snow showers. A few flurries are possible in the lower elevations as well, with a low around 35 in the Valley and low 30s in the higher elevations.

Friday is mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with the clouds breaking up and exiting this afternoon, then all clear this evening. We’ll bounce back to the low 40s this afternoon, and it feels colder with a chilly breeze out of the northwest between 5 and 10 mph.

The clear sky and light breeze tonight allows for more frost to develop again, as we drop to around 26 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend comes with a lot of sunshine! Saturday starts out cold, and warms to around 50 degrees. Sunday morning is also in the 20s, but a southwesterly wind helps us move up to around 61 degrees!

Monday will be the best day next week, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Clouds increase as the day progresses, with spotty rain by the afternoon to early evening.

A stalled system will keep the rest of the work week warm but rainy at times. As of now, we’re seeing a band of heavier rain to move in late Tuesday, and again late Thursday. This final way is the cold front finally passing, so we’ll have a few rain to spotty snow showers Friday and turn cooler again.

