Evacuation ordered due to fast-moving brush fire in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An evacuation was ordered for residents in PIgeon Forge Thursday following a fast-moving brush fire.

Sevier County dispatch told WVLT News that there is a two-mile evacuation from Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road.

Temporary shelter set up in Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive.

WVLT News crews are on scene.

This is a developing story.

