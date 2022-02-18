Advertisement

Evacuation ordered due to fast-moving brush fire in Pigeon Forge

An evacuation was ordered for anyone within two miles from Parkside Resort in Pigeon Forge due to a fast-moving brush fire, according to officials with the Sevier County Dispatch.
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An evacuation was ordered for residents in PIgeon Forge Thursday following a fast-moving brush fire.

Sevier County dispatch told WVLT News that there is a two-mile evacuation from Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road.

Temporary shelter set up in Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive.

WVLT News crews are on scene.

This is a developing story.

