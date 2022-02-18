Advertisement

Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one

I-40 W was closed following the wreck, which KPD officials are investigating.
I-40 W was closed following the wreck, which KPD officials are investigating.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a crash on I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike that KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland said killed one driver Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., Erland said. Two SUV’s that were travelling Westbound crashed, with one SUV flipping over the guardrail. The driver was ejected from the SUV, taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and pronounced dead, Erland said.

I-40 W was closed following the wreck, which KPD officials are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
The long-time staple will close Feb. 25.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

Knox County Schools
Knox County Board of Education narrows down superintendent candidate pool
I-40 W was closed following the wreck, which KPD officials are investigating.
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Maryville church to offer free prom dresses, makeovers and more
FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in...
Beatles legend Paul McCartney to play in Knoxville