Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a crash on I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike that KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland said killed one driver Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., Erland said. Two SUV’s that were travelling Westbound crashed, with one SUV flipping over the guardrail. The driver was ejected from the SUV, taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and pronounced dead, Erland said.

I-40 W was closed following the wreck, which KPD officials are investigating.

