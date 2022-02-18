Advertisement

Former Knox County Sheriff’s Office narcotics chief ordered to return property bought with office funds

Former Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Chief David Henderson has been ordered by a court to return products he bought with office funds.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Chief David Henderson has been ordered by a court to return or pay for products he bought with office funds from 2011 through 2018.

According to court documents, Henderson bought thousands of dollars in electronics with the narcotics department’s credit card. Those items included several computers, cameras and at least 12 iPads, the documents said. Henderson also reportedly made employees work on projects at his home, like building a swing set and installing a cabinet, while they were on duty.

Knox County Sheriff originally announced that Henderson was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in April of 2020, when Henderson retired from his position.

Henderson was ordered to either return the products, or, in cases where the products are not returnable or have lost significant value, pay for them.

show_temp (5) by WVLT News on Scribd

