Advertisement

Knoxville couple admits to beating children, report says

A Knoxville couple is in custody after they admitted to beating their three children with a charging cord.
Maria Manuel-Lucas and Samuel Sebastian
Maria Manuel-Lucas and Samuel Sebastian(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple is in custody after they admitted to beating their three children with a charging cord, a report from local law enforcement said.

Knoxville police officers responded to Central High School Wednesday night about an abuse call stemming from Louisiana Avenue, the report said. Upon arrival, a young victim reportedly told officers that her parents, Maria Manuel-Lucas and Samuel Sebastian, had beaten her after an argument escalated. The girl told officers that her mother used a charging cord to whip her and her father used his hands to strike her head, the report said. Officers found injuries on the girl that matched what she said.

Responding officers reportedly spoke to two more of Maria Manuel-Lucas and Samuel Sebastian’s children, who also complained of abuse. The officers then spoke to the two parents, and “both admitted to the abuse claims and admitted to beating the children with the cords and dragging and hitting the victims in the head multiple times,” the report said.

Maria Manuel-Lucas and Samuel Sebastian were both taken into custody and charged with child abuse.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Evacuation lifted from Pine Mountain Fire in Pigeon Forge
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
The long-time staple will close Feb. 25.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in...
Beatles legend Paul McCartney to play in Knoxville
Knoxville Habitat for Humanity volunteers
Upcoming sporting clay tournament to benefit Knoxville Habitat for Humanity
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
Claiborne County EMS
Ambulance crew involved in crash in Claiborne County