Knoxville couple admits to beating children, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple is in custody after they admitted to beating their three children with a charging cord, a report from local law enforcement said.

Knoxville police officers responded to Central High School Wednesday night about an abuse call stemming from Louisiana Avenue, the report said. Upon arrival, a young victim reportedly told officers that her parents, Maria Manuel-Lucas and Samuel Sebastian, had beaten her after an argument escalated. The girl told officers that her mother used a charging cord to whip her and her father used his hands to strike her head, the report said. Officers found injuries on the girl that matched what she said.

Responding officers reportedly spoke to two more of Maria Manuel-Lucas and Samuel Sebastian’s children, who also complained of abuse. The officers then spoke to the two parents, and “both admitted to the abuse claims and admitted to beating the children with the cords and dragging and hitting the victims in the head multiple times,” the report said.

Maria Manuel-Lucas and Samuel Sebastian were both taken into custody and charged with child abuse.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.