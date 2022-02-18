Knoxville woman goes from selling food out of her car, to selling them from her own business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Taffany Holloway turned her hobby of cooking into a business to nurture the Knoxville community.

Holloway said she didn’t have any money at all, before opening her store called Olive St Soulful Market & Deli but she said she was given a rare opportunity by the property’s landlord.

“He gave me the keys without a coin. He said don’t worry about it. It’s COVID. He said I believe y’all are going to be an asset to the community and so here are the keys,” shared Holloway.

Her Olive Street business came from humble beginnings. The entrepreneur told WVLT News that she started selling plates of food out of her car.

Holloway said as a black business owner, she’s thankful she was given the chance to give back to her own community. She shared her story in hopes it will inspire other black entrepreneurs.

“It’s very important for us to see ourselves. You go into a store and see someone that looks like you is very important. I try to give back to the community because if you don’t give you don’t receive, and to receive you have to give,” said Holloway.

Some of the items on the Olive St. Soulful Market & Deli menu include chicken and dumplings, chicken wings, burgers, and pulled pork.

Holloway said she even provides free meals from time to time on Sundays.

