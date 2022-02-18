Light snow in foothills Friday night before a chilly start to the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even on a quieter weather day, there’s still some amazing sights across East Tennessee! From rime ice in the Smokies, to late night light snow, buckle up! While the weekend is sunny, there’s several chances for heavy rain throughout next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Light snow is expected Friday evening until about 9 o’clock. This is ‘forced’ up the slopes of the Smokies, and is most likely in Maryville, Walland, Townsend, Newport, and Morristown. Shouldn’t be a big deal! Still, some sticking is likely. From there, it’s a rapid clearing of clouds and temps will plummet. Even before dusk, some were already in the 20s!

Upper teens are possible on the Plateau and way up in the Smoky Mountains. Sunshine will help us climb fast, but we’re still ‘below average.’ The high should only range from the lower 40s to the 50 degree mark.

We’re just as cold Sunday morning; however, we will be quite a bit warmer by the afternoon. We will top out from the middle 50s to the lower 60s!

Even Monday should be pleasant enough, and noticeably warmer. Clouds roll in late day, with more humidity. Then we begin the rainy pattern...

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain becomes heavy and frequent overnight Monday into Tuesday. Tuesday alone could bring 1″ of rain, with some downpours at times. Still, we are pretty warm, well into the 60s. We now appear to have a pretty lengthy lull in the rain Wednesday - that’s great news as we could use that time to dry out before more rain comes.

The heaviest rain next week should be Thursday, and early Friday morning. All in all, we could have 3-4″ of rain in that four-five day span alone. Colder air is here next weekend.

