Maryville church to offer free prom dresses, makeovers and more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rio Revolution Church in Maryville has plenty of prom gear that they’re offering for free this season. Between hair, makeup and accessories, the price of prom night can add up.

Kristina Killbrew started Second Chance Prom Ministry in 2013. She expected to have 1,500 dresses to pick from, and all you need to do is register.

Rio Revolution has dresses, tuxedos, jewelry, shoes and purses all for free. Aveda and Sun Tan City will also be on-hand booking free haircut and tanning appointments. Alterations for clothes will also be offered for free.

Officials planned the shopping day for Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon. If you have any prom gear to donate, you can bring it by the church at any time.

