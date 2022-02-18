Advertisement

Maryville church to offer free prom dresses, makeovers and more

Between hair, makeup and accessories, the price of prom night can add up.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rio Revolution Church in Maryville has plenty of prom gear that they’re offering for free this season. Between hair, makeup and accessories, the price of prom night can add up.

Kristina Killbrew started Second Chance Prom Ministry in 2013. She expected to have 1,500 dresses to pick from, and all you need to do is register.

Rio Revolution has dresses, tuxedos, jewelry, shoes and purses all for free. Aveda and Sun Tan City will also be on-hand booking free haircut and tanning appointments. Alterations for clothes will also be offered for free.

Officials planned the shopping day for Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon. If you have any prom gear to donate, you can bring it by the church at any time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
The long-time staple will close Feb. 25.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in...
Beatles legend Paul McCartney to play in Knoxville
Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained
Casey Wheeless gives an update after several brush fires made their way across Cocke and Sevier...
East Tennessee Recovering from Overnight Fires
Former Knox County Sheriff’s Office narcotics chief ordered to return property bought with office funds