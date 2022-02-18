Multiple agencies contain two fires in Cocke Co., emergency services stay at threat level 3

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that both fires in the area were contained. Officials said the fires were located at the Trail Hollow and Middle Creek Road area.

Cliff King with the Tennessee Department of Forestry said both fires were extinguished around 9 p.m. Thursday. He added that the Middle Creek fire began with a house fire that was a total loss.

King said that the weather played a significant part in how long it took for the fires to be under control.

“It’s hard to contain and it’s hard to control it even when you have a line, the leaves and wind will blow it across containment so it’s very difficult to hold that with this kind of wind,” said King.

The fires were first announced just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The EMA activated the Emergency Operations Center and moved the county to Threat Condition 3, due to the stretching of assets and threat to life, property, and agriculture.

The department shared all evacuations have been cancelled at this time. They also shared if you lived in the area, to keep watch for any restarts and call 911 immediately if seen.

