Advertisement

Multiple agencies contain two fires in Cocke Co., emergency services stay at threat level 3

The fires were first announced just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that both fires in the area were contained. Officials said the fires were located at the Trail Hollow and Middle Creek Road area.

Cliff King with the Tennessee Department of Forestry said both fires were extinguished around 9 p.m. Thursday. He added that the Middle Creek fire began with a house fire that was a total loss.

King said that the weather played a significant part in how long it took for the fires to be under control.

“It’s hard to contain and it’s hard to control it even when you have a line, the leaves and wind will blow it across containment so it’s very difficult to hold that with this kind of wind,” said King.

The fires were first announced just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

2-17-2022 @ 7:30 pm UPDATE: Both the Trail Hollow and Middlecreek fires are contained. We are standing down on any...

Posted by Cocke County Emergency Management Agency on Thursday, February 17, 2022

The EMA activated the Emergency Operations Center and moved the county to Threat Condition 3, due to the stretching of assets and threat to life, property, and agriculture.

The department shared all evacuations have been cancelled at this time. They also shared if you lived in the area, to keep watch for any restarts and call 911 immediately if seen.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Evacuation lifted from Pine Mountain Fire in Pigeon Forge
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
The long-time staple will close Feb. 25.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Evacuation lifted from Pine Mountain Fire in Pigeon Forge
The outside of Olive St. Soulful Deli & Market
Knoxville woman goes from selling food out of her car, to selling them from her own business
A PSA Quad tape and postcard invitation for the Symposium on Contributions of Blacks to Tenn....
Symposium of the Contributions of Blacks to Tenn. History
The finalists met with local leaders prior to the public forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bearden...
Knox Co. school board held public forum for superintendent finalists
Issues of Our Voice magazines
The beginnings of the Carpetbag Theatre and ‘Our Voice’ magazine